Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Genco Shipping & Trading generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Genco Shipping & Trading. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.79 on May 24, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK). The last dividend payout was on May 24, 2022 and was $0.79
There are no upcoming dividends for Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.79 on May 24, 2022
Genco Shipping & Trading has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) was $0.79 and was paid out next on May 24, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.