ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Genco Shipping & Trading
(NYSE:GNK)
25.52
-0.14[-0.55%]
At close: Jun 2
25.49
-0.0300[-0.12%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low25.15 - 26.48
52 Week High/Low13.21 - 26.5
Open / Close25.59 / 25.49
Float / Outstanding30.6M / 42.1M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 1.3M
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E4.94
50d Avg. Price22.99
Div / Yield3.16/12.31%
Payout Ratio18.69
EPS0.99
Total Float30.6M

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Genco Shipping & Trading generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

13.9%

Annual Dividend

$3.16

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Genco Shipping & Trading Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genco Shipping & Trading. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.79 on May 24, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK). The last dividend payout was on May 24, 2022 and was $0.79

Q
How much per share is the next Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.79 on May 24, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)?
A

Genco Shipping & Trading has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) was $0.79 and was paid out next on May 24, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.