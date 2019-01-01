QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Vifor Pharma AG is a specialty drug manufacturing and licensing company. It researches, develops, and produces its pharmaceutical products and markets and distributes them worldwide. Most of its sales are generated in the USA, with Europe also a strong contributor. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.

Vifor Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Vifor Pharma (GNHAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCPK: GNHAY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vifor Pharma's (GNHAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vifor Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for Vifor Pharma (GNHAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vifor Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Vifor Pharma (GNHAY)?

A

The stock price for Vifor Pharma (OTCPK: GNHAY) is $35.4877 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 16:51:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vifor Pharma (GNHAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vifor Pharma.

Q

When is Vifor Pharma (OTCPK:GNHAY) reporting earnings?

A

Vifor Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vifor Pharma (GNHAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vifor Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Vifor Pharma (GNHAY) operate in?

A

Vifor Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.