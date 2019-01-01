QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.18 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
73.3K/97.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
7.1B
Outstanding
Guangshen Railway is one of the key railway operators in southern China's relative prosperous Guangdong province. It provides both passenger and freight transportation through its wholly owned Guangzhou-Shenzhen intercity express rail line and Guangzhou-Pingshi rail line, as well as a few long-distance passenger lines. Guangshen also provides high-speed rail operation services to its parent China Railway Guangzhou Group, and operates the Kowloon-Guangzhou through trains in cooperation with MTR, a Hong Kong-listed railway operator. And the state-owned China Railway Corporate controls 37.12% of Guangshen.

Guangshen Railway Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Guangshen Railway Co (GNGYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guangshen Railway Co (OTCPK: GNGYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Guangshen Railway Co's (GNGYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Guangshen Railway Co.

Q

What is the target price for Guangshen Railway Co (GNGYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Guangshen Railway Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Guangshen Railway Co (GNGYF)?

A

The stock price for Guangshen Railway Co (OTCPK: GNGYF) is $0.1775 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:10:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guangshen Railway Co (GNGYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guangshen Railway Co.

Q

When is Guangshen Railway Co (OTCPK:GNGYF) reporting earnings?

A

Guangshen Railway Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Guangshen Railway Co (GNGYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guangshen Railway Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Guangshen Railway Co (GNGYF) operate in?

A

Guangshen Railway Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.