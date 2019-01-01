Guangshen Railway is one of the key railway operators in southern China's relative prosperous Guangdong province. It provides both passenger and freight transportation through its wholly owned Guangzhou-Shenzhen intercity express rail line and Guangzhou-Pingshi rail line, as well as a few long-distance passenger lines. Guangshen also provides high-speed rail operation services to its parent China Railway Guangzhou Group, and operates the Kowloon-Guangzhou through trains in cooperation with MTR, a Hong Kong-listed railway operator. And the state-owned China Railway Corporate controls 37.12% of Guangshen.