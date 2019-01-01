Gaumont is producer and distributor of motion films. The company produces television programs, cartoon films and series produced by Alphanim; and television drams and series produced by Leonis Productions, Gaumont Television, and Gaumont International Television. The Gaumont group operates in two business sectors which constitute its operating segments: Movie production and distribution, which includes the various distribution phases of movies: release in theaters, sales to television channels; Production and distribution of animated feature films and cartoon as well as drama series via its subsidiaries in France and in the United States; and Operation of movie theaters through its stake in Les Cinemas Gaumont Pathe.