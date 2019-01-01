QQQ
Gaumont is producer and distributor of motion films. The company produces television programs, cartoon films and series produced by Alphanim; and television drams and series produced by Leonis Productions, Gaumont Television, and Gaumont International Television. The Gaumont group operates in two business sectors which constitute its operating segments: Movie production and distribution, which includes the various distribution phases of movies: release in theaters, sales to television channels; Production and distribution of animated feature films and cartoon as well as drama series via its subsidiaries in France and in the United States; and Operation of movie theaters through its stake in Les Cinemas Gaumont Pathe.

Gaumont Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gaumont (GMNTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gaumont (OTCGM: GMNTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gaumont's (GMNTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gaumont.

Q

What is the target price for Gaumont (GMNTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gaumont

Q

Current Stock Price for Gaumont (GMNTF)?

A

The stock price for Gaumont (OTCGM: GMNTF) is $133 last updated Thu May 06 2021 17:23:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gaumont (GMNTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gaumont.

Q

When is Gaumont (OTCGM:GMNTF) reporting earnings?

A

Gaumont does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gaumont (GMNTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gaumont.

Q

What sector and industry does Gaumont (GMNTF) operate in?

A

Gaumont is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.