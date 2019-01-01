ñol

General Motors
(NYSE:GM)
38.80
0.53[1.38%]
At close: Jun 2
38.95
0.1500[0.39%]
After Hours: 7:45PM EDT
Day High/Low38.36 - 39.25
52 Week High/Low34.31 - 67.21
Open / Close38.4 / 38.87
Float / Outstanding1.5B / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.10.7M / 18.1M
Mkt Cap56.6B
P/E6.36
50d Avg. Price39.79
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.36
Total Float1.5B

General Motors (NYSE:GM), Dividends

General Motors issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash General Motors generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.55%

Annual Dividend

$1.52

Last Dividend

Mar 6, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

General Motors Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next General Motors (GM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for General Motors. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.38 on March 20, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own General Motors (GM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for General Motors (GM). The last dividend payout was on March 20, 2020 and was $0.38

Q
How much per share is the next General Motors (GM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for General Motors (GM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.38 on March 20, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for General Motors (NYSE:GM)?
A

General Motors has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for General Motors (GM) was $0.38 and was paid out next on March 20, 2020.

