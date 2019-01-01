Global Profit Technologies Inc is an e-commerce company within the financial products and services sector and continuing education and training segment. The company develops, markets, and manages proprietary trading technologies with the initial emphasis on the FOREX Markets. Its software product consists of 4X-DAT that focuses on over-the-counter foreign currency markets and foreign currency trading in those markets. The company derives revenue from a licensing fee it receives for each transaction that utilizes 4X-DAT software.