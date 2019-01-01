QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Global Profit Technologies Inc is an e-commerce company within the financial products and services sector and continuing education and training segment. The company develops, markets, and manages proprietary trading technologies with the initial emphasis on the FOREX Markets. Its software product consists of 4X-DAT that focuses on over-the-counter foreign currency markets and foreign currency trading in those markets. The company derives revenue from a licensing fee it receives for each transaction that utilizes 4X-DAT software.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Profit Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Profit Tech (GLPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Profit Tech (OTCPK: GLPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Profit Tech's (GLPT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Profit Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Global Profit Tech (GLPT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Profit Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Profit Tech (GLPT)?

A

The stock price for Global Profit Tech (OTCPK: GLPT) is $0.091 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 19:49:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Profit Tech (GLPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Profit Tech.

Q

When is Global Profit Tech (OTCPK:GLPT) reporting earnings?

A

Global Profit Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Profit Tech (GLPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Profit Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Profit Tech (GLPT) operate in?

A

Global Profit Tech is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.