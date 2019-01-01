ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Glenville Bank Holding Co
(OTCEM:GLNV)
90.00
00
At close: May 3

Glenville Bank Holding Co (OTC:GLNV), Dividends

Glenville Bank Holding Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Glenville Bank Holding Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$1.8

Last Dividend

Apr 24, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Glenville Bank Holding Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Glenville Bank Holding Co (GLNV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Glenville Bank Holding Co. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.45 on May 1, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Glenville Bank Holding Co (GLNV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Glenville Bank Holding Co (GLNV). The last dividend payout was on May 1, 2015 and was $0.45

Q
How much per share is the next Glenville Bank Holding Co (GLNV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Glenville Bank Holding Co (GLNV). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.45 on May 1, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Glenville Bank Holding Co (OTCEM:GLNV)?
A

Glenville Bank Holding Co has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Glenville Bank Holding Co (GLNV) was $0.45 and was paid out next on May 1, 2015.

Browse dividends on all stocks.