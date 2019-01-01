Glenville Bank Holding Co (OTC:GLNV), Dividends

Glenville Bank Holding Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Glenville Bank Holding Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Glenville Bank Holding Co. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.45 on May 1, 2015.
