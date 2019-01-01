|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Glenville Bank Holding Co (OTCEM: GLNV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Glenville Bank Holding Co.
There is no analysis for Glenville Bank Holding Co
The stock price for Glenville Bank Holding Co (OTCEM: GLNV) is $90 last updated Mon Aug 10 2020 17:57:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 22, 2015.
Glenville Bank Holding Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Glenville Bank Holding Co.
Glenville Bank Holding Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.