QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Glenville Bank Holding Co Inc is a United States based bank holding company of 1st National Bank of Scotia. The bank is engaged in offering financial banking services to personal as well as business customers. The services offered by the company include cash management, credit cards, checking and savings facility, deposit services, loans, mortgage and home equity, merchant services, business savings and others. It also offers investment services and insurance facility.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Glenville Bank Holding Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Glenville Bank Holding Co (GLNV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Glenville Bank Holding Co (OTCEM: GLNV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Glenville Bank Holding Co's (GLNV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Glenville Bank Holding Co.

Q

What is the target price for Glenville Bank Holding Co (GLNV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Glenville Bank Holding Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Glenville Bank Holding Co (GLNV)?

A

The stock price for Glenville Bank Holding Co (OTCEM: GLNV) is $90 last updated Mon Aug 10 2020 17:57:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Glenville Bank Holding Co (GLNV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 22, 2015.

Q

When is Glenville Bank Holding Co (OTCEM:GLNV) reporting earnings?

A

Glenville Bank Holding Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Glenville Bank Holding Co (GLNV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Glenville Bank Holding Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Glenville Bank Holding Co (GLNV) operate in?

A

Glenville Bank Holding Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.