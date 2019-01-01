ñol

Golar LNG
(NASDAQ:GLNG)
26.14
00
At close: Jun 2
26.24
0.1000[0.38%]
After Hours: 6:45PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.01 - 27.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding88.2M / 108M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.8M
Mkt Cap2.8B
P/E7.28
50d Avg. Price23.98
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.2
Total Float88.2M

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG), Dividends

Golar LNG issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Golar LNG generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.00%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

Jun 13, 2019
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Golar LNG Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Golar LNG (GLNG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golar LNG. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on July 3, 2019.

Q
What date did I need to own Golar LNG (GLNG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golar LNG (GLNG). The last dividend payout was on July 3, 2019 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next Golar LNG (GLNG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golar LNG (GLNG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on July 3, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)?
A

Golar LNG has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Golar LNG (GLNG) was $0.15 and was paid out next on July 3, 2019.

