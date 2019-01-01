QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
PSH Group Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce platform offering Chinese consumers premium products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PSH Group Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy PSH Group Holdings (GLHD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PSH Group Holdings (OTCEM: GLHD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PSH Group Holdings's (GLHD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PSH Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for PSH Group Holdings (GLHD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PSH Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for PSH Group Holdings (GLHD)?

A

The stock price for PSH Group Holdings (OTCEM: GLHD) is $0.512 last updated Thu Aug 12 2021 15:18:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PSH Group Holdings (GLHD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PSH Group Holdings.

Q

When is PSH Group Holdings (OTCEM:GLHD) reporting earnings?

A

PSH Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PSH Group Holdings (GLHD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PSH Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does PSH Group Holdings (GLHD) operate in?

A

PSH Group Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.