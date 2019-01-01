Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL), Dividends

Cartesian Growth issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Cartesian Growth generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Cartesian Growth. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.28 on March 17, 2016.
There are no upcoming dividends for Cartesian Growth (GLBL). The last dividend payout was on March 17, 2016 and was $0.28
There are no upcoming dividends for Cartesian Growth (GLBL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.28 on March 17, 2016
Cartesian Growth has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Cartesian Growth (GLBL) was $0.28 and was paid out next on March 17, 2016.
Browse dividends on all stocks.