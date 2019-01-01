ñol

Cartesian Growth
(NASDAQ:GLBL)
9.86
00
At close: Jun 1
9.87
0.0100[0.10%]
After Hours: 9:11AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.59 - 9.98
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding34.5M / 43.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 49.3K
Mkt Cap425.2M
P/E22.41
50d Avg. Price9.84
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.23
Total Float34.5M

Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL), Dividends

Cartesian Growth issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Cartesian Growth generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

43.3%

Annual Dividend

$1.1

Last Dividend

Mar 10, 2016
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Cartesian Growth Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Cartesian Growth (GLBL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cartesian Growth. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.28 on March 17, 2016.

Q
What date did I need to own Cartesian Growth (GLBL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cartesian Growth (GLBL). The last dividend payout was on March 17, 2016 and was $0.28

Q
How much per share is the next Cartesian Growth (GLBL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cartesian Growth (GLBL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.28 on March 17, 2016

Q
What is the dividend yield for Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL)?
A

Cartesian Growth has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Cartesian Growth (GLBL) was $0.28 and was paid out next on March 17, 2016.

