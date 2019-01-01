|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Globis Acquisition (NASDAQ: GLAQU) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Globis Acquisition.
There is no analysis for Globis Acquisition
The stock price for Globis Acquisition (NASDAQ: GLAQU) is $10.59 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:45:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Globis Acquisition.
Globis Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Globis Acquisition.
Globis Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.