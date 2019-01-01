ñol

Globe Life
(NYSE:GL)
98.04
0.72[0.74%]
At close: Jun 2
98.04
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low96.25 - 98.07
52 Week High/Low85.25 - 108.61
Open / Close97.59 / 98.04
Float / Outstanding86M / 98.6M
Vol / Avg.308.7K / 558.9K
Mkt Cap9.7B
P/E13.69
50d Avg. Price99.63
Div / Yield0.83/0.85%
Payout Ratio11.17
EPS1.66
Total Float86M

Globe Life (NYSE:GL), Dividends

Globe Life issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Globe Life generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.88%

Annual Dividend

$0.83

Last Dividend

Apr 4

Next Dividend

Jul 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Globe Life Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Globe Life (GL) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 17, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Globe Life (GL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Globe Life ($GL) will be on August 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Globe Life (GL) shares by July 5, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Globe Life (GL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Globe Life (GL) will be on July 1, 2022 and will be $0.21

Q
What is the dividend yield for Globe Life (NYSE:GL)?
A

The most current yield for Globe Life (GL) is 0.86% and is payable next on August 1, 2022

