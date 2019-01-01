Greenkraft Inc is a United States based manufacturer and distributor of automotive products. It manufacturers commercial forward trucks in alternative fuels. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems to convert petroleum-based fuels to natural gas and propane fuels. Its products and services includes Commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas; Conversion of existing vehicles to run on alternative fuels such as CNG, or LPG; and Alternative fuel engines.