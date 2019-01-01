QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Greenkraft Inc is a United States based manufacturer and distributor of automotive products. It manufacturers commercial forward trucks in alternative fuels. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems to convert petroleum-based fuels to natural gas and propane fuels. Its products and services includes Commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas; Conversion of existing vehicles to run on alternative fuels such as CNG, or LPG; and Alternative fuel engines.

Analyst Ratings

Greenkraft Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greenkraft (GKIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenkraft (OTCPK: GKIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greenkraft's (GKIT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greenkraft.

Q

What is the target price for Greenkraft (GKIT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greenkraft

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenkraft (GKIT)?

A

The stock price for Greenkraft (OTCPK: GKIT) is $0.025 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:58:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenkraft (GKIT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greenkraft.

Q

When is Greenkraft (OTCPK:GKIT) reporting earnings?

A

Greenkraft does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greenkraft (GKIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenkraft.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenkraft (GKIT) operate in?

A

Greenkraft is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.