Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.77 - 7.63
Mkt Cap
96.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
20.2M
Outstanding
Green Impact Partners Inc is a clean technology and transition energy company. It is creating value from recycling, repurposing, and revaluing waste, by minimizing uncaptured emissions, promoting sustainable developments, or renewing underutilized infrastructure.

Green Impact Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Green Impact Partners (GIPIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Impact Partners (OTCPK: GIPIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Green Impact Partners's (GIPIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green Impact Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Green Impact Partners (GIPIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Green Impact Partners

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Impact Partners (GIPIF)?

A

The stock price for Green Impact Partners (OTCPK: GIPIF) is $4.77 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 19:32:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green Impact Partners (GIPIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Impact Partners.

Q

When is Green Impact Partners (OTCPK:GIPIF) reporting earnings?

A

Green Impact Partners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Green Impact Partners (GIPIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Impact Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Impact Partners (GIPIF) operate in?

A

Green Impact Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.