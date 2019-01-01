QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.32/3.77%
52 Wk
8.4 - 14.46
Mkt Cap
11.6B
Payout Ratio
54.3
Open
-
P/E
15.31
EPS
0.1
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
As a vertically integrated plasma derivative producer, Spain-based Grifols collects plasma and then manufactures and sells plasma-derived products globally. By acquiring Talecris in 2011, Grifols dramatically expanded its plasma-derived product portfolio, and the firm's bioscience business contributed 79% of sales in 2020. Grifols also has smaller segments including diagnostics, hospital supplies, and biosupplies. Diagnostics is now roughly 14% of revenue following the Novartis and Hologic deals.

Grifols Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grifols (GIKLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grifols (OTCPK: GIKLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grifols's (GIKLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grifols.

Q

What is the target price for Grifols (GIKLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grifols

Q

Current Stock Price for Grifols (GIKLY)?

A

The stock price for Grifols (OTCPK: GIKLY) is $8.4 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:30:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grifols (GIKLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2010 to stockholders of record on June 28, 2010.

Q

When is Grifols (OTCPK:GIKLY) reporting earnings?

A

Grifols does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grifols (GIKLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grifols.

Q

What sector and industry does Grifols (GIKLY) operate in?

A

Grifols is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.