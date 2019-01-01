Gaming Innovation Group Inc is an iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. It operates iGamingCloud.com, a cloud-based platform as a software-as-a-service. It also offers business-to-consumer casino and sports betting services through its online gaming Websites and online performance marketing services. The company's vision is to be the industry leading platform and media provider delivering world class solutions to iGaming partners and their customers'. Its mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service.