Giga-tronics (OTC:GIGA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 8
EPS
$-0.290
Quarterly Revenue
$2M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Giga-tronics using advanced sorting and filters.
Giga-tronics Questions & Answers
When is Giga-tronics (OTCQB:GIGA) reporting earnings?
Giga-tronics (GIGA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 8, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Giga-tronics (OTCQB:GIGA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Giga-tronics’s (OTCQB:GIGA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
