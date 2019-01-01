Giga-tronics Inc operates in two segments comprising Giga-tronics Division and Microsource. Giga-tronics segment designs manufacture and markets the Advanced Signal Generator (ASG) for the electronic warfare market. Giga-tronics has produced test and measurement equipment used for the design, production, repair, and maintenance of products in aerospace, telecommunications, Radar, and electronic warfare. The Microsource develops and manufactures YIG (Yttrium, Iron, Garnet) tuned oscillators, filters and microwave synthesizers, which are used by its customers in operational applications and in manufacturing a variety of microwave instruments and devices.