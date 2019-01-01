QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 6:33AM
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Giga-tronics Inc operates in two segments comprising Giga-tronics Division and Microsource. Giga-tronics segment designs manufacture and markets the Advanced Signal Generator (ASG) for the electronic warfare market. Giga-tronics has produced test and measurement equipment used for the design, production, repair, and maintenance of products in aerospace, telecommunications, Radar, and electronic warfare. The Microsource develops and manufactures YIG (Yttrium, Iron, Garnet) tuned oscillators, filters and microwave synthesizers, which are used by its customers in operational applications and in manufacturing a variety of microwave instruments and devices.

Earnings

Q3 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS -0.29 0
REV 1.974M

Analyst Ratings

Date Analyst Firm Analyst Name Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target

Giga-tronics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Giga-tronics (GIGA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Giga-tronics (OTCQB: GIGA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Giga-tronics's (GIGA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Giga-tronics.

Q

What is the target price for Giga-tronics (GIGA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Giga-tronics

Q

Current Stock Price for Giga-tronics (GIGA)?

A

The stock price for Giga-tronics (OTCQB: GIGA) is $2.762 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:20:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Giga-tronics (GIGA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Giga-tronics.

Q

When is Giga-tronics (OTCQB:GIGA) reporting earnings?

A

Giga-tronics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 8, 2022.

Q

Is Giga-tronics (GIGA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Giga-tronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Giga-tronics (GIGA) operate in?

A

Giga-tronics is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.