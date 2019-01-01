|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.290
|REV
|1.974M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Giga-tronics (OTCQB: GIGA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Giga-tronics.
There is no analysis for Giga-tronics
The stock price for Giga-tronics (OTCQB: GIGA) is $2.762 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:20:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Giga-tronics.
Giga-tronics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Giga-tronics.
Giga-tronics is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.