ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Golden Independence
(OTCQB:GIDMF)
0.0479
-0.0001[-0.21%]
At close: Jun 2
0.1923
0.1444[301.46%]
After Hours: 9:01AM EDT
Day High/Low0.05 - 0.05
52 Week High/Low0.04 - 0.27
Open / Close0.05 / 0.05
Float / Outstanding- / 62.7M
Vol / Avg.3K / 34.7K
Mkt Cap3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Golden Independence (OTC:GIDMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Golden Independence reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Golden Independence using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Golden Independence Questions & Answers

Q
When is Golden Independence (OTCQB:GIDMF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Golden Independence

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Golden Independence (OTCQB:GIDMF)?
A

There are no earnings for Golden Independence

Q
What were Golden Independence’s (OTCQB:GIDMF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Golden Independence

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.