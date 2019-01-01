QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.06 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
10K/25.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.28
Mkt Cap
3.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
62.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Golden Independence Mining Corp is an exploration company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. It is focused on exploring the Independence Gold Property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada and the Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Golden Independence Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Independence (GIDMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Independence (OTCQB: GIDMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Independence's (GIDMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Independence.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Independence (GIDMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Independence

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Independence (GIDMF)?

A

The stock price for Golden Independence (OTCQB: GIDMF) is $0.0586 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:05:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Independence (GIDMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Independence.

Q

When is Golden Independence (OTCQB:GIDMF) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Independence does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Independence (GIDMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Independence.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Independence (GIDMF) operate in?

A

Golden Independence is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.