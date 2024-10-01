Why Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) Stock Is Getting Hammered

Guardion Health Sciences Inc GHSI shares are trading lower by 42.2% to $3.20 during Tuesday’s session after the company announced it adopted a plan of dissolution and liquidation. Also, it will delist form the Nasdaq and appoint an interim President and CEO.

What Investors Need To Know: Guardion Health Sciences announced its decision to voluntarily delist its common stock from the Nasdaq Capital Market, with trading expected to be suspended on October 14, and the official delisting effective October 21.

The company plans to dissolve following the sale of its Viactiv® brand and intends to file its certificate of dissolution on October 22, 2024. A liquidating dividend of approximately $3.25 per share is expected, though the timing and amount remain uncertain due to liabilities and other expenses.

Guardion also appointed Mark Goldstone as interim President and CEO, replacing Jan Hall. After delisting, the company will wind down its operations and seek SEC approval to suspend its reporting obligations.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GHSI has a 52-week high of $18.00 and a 52-week low of $3.34.