GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GH Research
GH Research Questions & Answers
The latest price target for GH Research (NASDAQ: GHRS) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on April 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $41.00 expecting GHRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 289.73% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GH Research (NASDAQ: GHRS) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and GH Research maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GH Research, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GH Research was filed on April 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GH Research (GHRS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $45.00 to $41.00. The current price GH Research (GHRS) is trading at is $10.52, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.