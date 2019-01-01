Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Greenhill & Co
Greenhill & Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Greenhill & Co (NYSE: GHL) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting GHL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.68% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Greenhill & Co (NYSE: GHL) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and Greenhill & Co downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Greenhill & Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Greenhill & Co was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Greenhill & Co (GHL) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Greenhill & Co (GHL) is trading at is $12.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
