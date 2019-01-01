QQQ
Range
1.37 - 1.37
Vol / Avg.
33.5K/15.2K
Div / Yield
0.08/5.70%
52 Wk
1.19 - 1.87
Mkt Cap
9B
Payout Ratio
78.59
Open
1.37
P/E
13.94
Shares
6.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Guangdong Investment Ltd is engaged in investment holding, water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, operation and management, investment in energy projects, road and bridge operation. Its segments include water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, electric power generation, hotel operation and management, road and bridge segment, and others segment. The company derives a majority of the revenue from water resources segment that engages in water distribution, sewage treatment, and construction of water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure for customers in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Guangdong Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Guangdong Investment (GGDVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guangdong Investment (OTCPK: GGDVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Guangdong Investment's (GGDVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Guangdong Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Guangdong Investment (GGDVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Guangdong Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Guangdong Investment (GGDVF)?

A

The stock price for Guangdong Investment (OTCPK: GGDVF) is $1.37 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:36:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guangdong Investment (GGDVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guangdong Investment.

Q

When is Guangdong Investment (OTCPK:GGDVF) reporting earnings?

A

Guangdong Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Guangdong Investment (GGDVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guangdong Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Guangdong Investment (GGDVF) operate in?

A

Guangdong Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.