28 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2022 8:15am   Comments
Gainers

  • HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) shares gained 31.76% to close at $28.83 on Wednesday, after CNBC’s Jim Cramer said the mid-cap company is an aggressive play on elevated oil prices.
  • AVZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS: AZZVF) shares climbed 17.73% to close at 91 cents following news of the company’s flagship Manono project having cleared the final hurdle to be granted a mining license.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares rose 15.19% to close at $12.59 after Cantor Fitzgerald analysts raised their earnings estimates for fiscal 2022.
  • SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) shares jumped 12.66% to close at $38.35.
  • Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) shares surged 11.3% to close at $43.52 after Iconiq Strategic Partners bought more than 17,000 shares of the company.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) shares climbed 11.05% to settle at $2.11.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) shares gained 11.01% to settle at $3.83 after the company announced the launch of BiomEdit, a new animal health company, in partnership with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares jumped 10.83% to settle at $44.71 ahead of the company’s earnings results scheduled for before the market opens on Thursday.
  • American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares rose 10.62% to settle at $18.95 after the company said its first-quarter revenue could be higher than Wall Street expectations due to strong travel demand.
  • Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) shares surged 9.97% to settle at $30.10 on news of Durable Capital Partners LP buying 3,800 shares of the company.
  • Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) shares rose 9.84% to close at $11.05 after the company reported its full-year results.
  • Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) shares jumped 9.8% to close at $5.60.
  • Park Hotels and Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: PK) shares surged 9.53% to close at $19.19 after management provided an update on the company’s operating trends.
  • TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) shares gained 9.52% to close at $14.38.
  • Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) shares climbed 9.49% to close at $15.

Losers

  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) shares dipped 8.89% to close at $16.80.
  • Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS: GGDVF) shares fell 8.89% to close at $1.23. 
  • Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) shares dropped 7.98% to close at $10.61 after the company announced the upsize and pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock.
  • Cazoo Group ltd (NYSE: CZOO) shares fell 7.43% to close at $2.74 after the company announced its fourth-quarter and full-year results.
  • Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) shares dipped 6.11% to close at $21.19 following the release of disappointing quarterly results.
  • Gogoro Inc. (NYSE: DC) shares dropped 5.41% to settle at $10.14.
  • Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) shares dropped 4.42% to settle at $6.49 after the company said it had partnered with inploi for a technology upgrade of its recruitment marketing functions and to enhance the applicant experience.
  • 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) shares dipped 4.31% to settle at $68.40 after Goldman Sachs reduced the price target for the stock.
  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) shares fell 4.19% to close at $158.95 following news of the departure of vice chairman and president Michael Severino.
  • Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) shares dropped 4% to close at $7.92.
  • 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM) shares fell 3.85% to close at $24.75.
  • Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) shares dipped 3.83% to close at $53.20.
  • Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) shares dropped 3.72% to close at $5.43.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

