ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Growth for Good
(NASDAQ:GFGD)
9.69
00
At close: May 24
9.66
-0.0300[-0.31%]
After Hours: 9:27AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.6 - 9.89
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding25.3M / 32.4M
Vol / Avg.0K / 46K
Mkt Cap314.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.72
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.06
Total Float25.3M

Growth for Good (NASDAQ:GFGD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Growth for Good reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Growth for Good using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Growth for Good Questions & Answers

Q
When is Growth for Good (NASDAQ:GFGD) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Growth for Good

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Growth for Good (NASDAQ:GFGD)?
A

There are no earnings for Growth for Good

Q
What were Growth for Good’s (NASDAQ:GFGD) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Growth for Good

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.