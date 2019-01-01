QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
General Finance & Development Inc provides capital and buisness development services to small and mid-size companies. The company provides capital to qualified companies by equity and strategic agreements. The business development services include business planning, organization and management development. The company also pursues merger-acquisitions and joint venture projects.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

General Fin & Dev Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy General Fin & Dev (GFDV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of General Fin & Dev (OTCEM: GFDV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are General Fin & Dev's (GFDV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for General Fin & Dev.

Q

What is the target price for General Fin & Dev (GFDV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for General Fin & Dev

Q

Current Stock Price for General Fin & Dev (GFDV)?

A

The stock price for General Fin & Dev (OTCEM: GFDV) is $0.0898 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 16:39:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does General Fin & Dev (GFDV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for General Fin & Dev.

Q

When is General Fin & Dev (OTCEM:GFDV) reporting earnings?

A

General Fin & Dev does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is General Fin & Dev (GFDV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for General Fin & Dev.

Q

What sector and industry does General Fin & Dev (GFDV) operate in?

A

General Fin & Dev is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.