NEW GERMANY FUND
(NYSE:GF)
10.03
0.24[2.45%]
At close: Jun 2
13.40
3.3700[33.60%]
After Hours: 8:07AM EDT
Day High/Low9.8 - 10.03
52 Week High/Low9.14 - 21.37
Open / Close9.83 / 10.03
Float / Outstanding14.9M / 17.1M
Vol / Avg.13.9K / 25.1K
Mkt Cap171.9M
P/E16.88
50d Avg. Price10.53
Div / Yield5.64/57.65%
Payout Ratio160.79
EPS-
Total Float14.9M

NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE:GF), Dividends

NEW GERMANY FUND issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NEW GERMANY FUND generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 18, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

NEW GERMANY FUND Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next NEW GERMANY FUND (GF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NEW GERMANY FUND. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on June 19, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own NEW GERMANY FUND (GF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NEW GERMANY FUND (GF). The last dividend payout was on June 19, 2015 and was $0.08

Q
How much per share is the next NEW GERMANY FUND (GF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NEW GERMANY FUND (GF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on June 19, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE:GF)?
A

NEW GERMANY FUND has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for NEW GERMANY FUND (GF) was $0.08 and was paid out next on June 19, 2015.

