NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE:GF), Dividends

NEW GERMANY FUND issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NEW GERMANY FUND generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for NEW GERMANY FUND. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on June 19, 2015.
There are no upcoming dividends for NEW GERMANY FUND (GF). The last dividend payout was on June 19, 2015 and was $0.08
There are no upcoming dividends for NEW GERMANY FUND (GF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on June 19, 2015
NEW GERMANY FUND has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for NEW GERMANY FUND (GF) was $0.08 and was paid out next on June 19, 2015.
Browse dividends on all stocks.