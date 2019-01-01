Mediaset Espana (OTC:GETVY), Dividends

Mediaset Espana issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mediaset Espana generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Mediaset Espana. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on May 3, 2012.
