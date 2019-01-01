QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.43/0.94%
52 Wk
45.46 - 77
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
41.67
Open
-
P/E
46.45
EPS
0
Shares
65.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Genus PLC is a biotechnology company that develops animal genetics for agricultural purposes. The company breeds and distributes the genes of pigs and bulls, scientifically selecting livestock whose offspring are designed to increase the profitability of its customers. The company generates most of its revenue from its porcine exposure, followed by its bovine exposure. In the porcine market, Genus sells boars and sows that produce offspring with desirable characteristics, such as feed-efficient growth or leaner meat. In the dairy and beef markets, the company's primary product is bull semen, which is delivered through artificial insemination to improve its customers' herds and their efficiency. Genus also offers embryos through its subsidiary IVB.

Genus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genus (GENSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genus (OTCPK: GENSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Genus's (GENSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genus.

Q

What is the target price for Genus (GENSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genus

Q

Current Stock Price for Genus (GENSF)?

A

The stock price for Genus (OTCPK: GENSF) is $45.46 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genus (GENSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genus.

Q

When is Genus (OTCPK:GENSF) reporting earnings?

A

Genus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genus (GENSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genus.

Q

What sector and industry does Genus (GENSF) operate in?

A

Genus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.