Genesis Healthcare Inc is a post-acute care provider in the United States. It focuses on the medical and physical issues facing elderly patients and is provided by the employees of skilled nursing facilities, assisted/senior living communities, integrated and third-party rehabilitation therapy business. The company has three operating segments. The inpatient services segment include the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities; rehabilitation therapy segment services include integrated and third-party rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services; and all other services. The majority of its revenue is generated from its skilled nursing facilities of the inpatient services segment.