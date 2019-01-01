QQQ
Range
0.17 - 0.19
Vol / Avg.
70.3K/131.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 1.01
Mkt Cap
31.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.17
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
167.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Genesis Healthcare Inc is a post-acute care provider in the United States. It focuses on the medical and physical issues facing elderly patients and is provided by the employees of skilled nursing facilities, assisted/senior living communities, integrated and third-party rehabilitation therapy business. The company has three operating segments. The inpatient services segment include the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities; rehabilitation therapy segment services include integrated and third-party rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services; and all other services. The majority of its revenue is generated from its skilled nursing facilities of the inpatient services segment.

Genesis Healthcare Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genesis Healthcare (GENN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genesis Healthcare (OTCPK: GENN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genesis Healthcare's (GENN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genesis Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Genesis Healthcare (GENN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genesis Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for Genesis Healthcare (GENN)?

A

The stock price for Genesis Healthcare (OTCPK: GENN) is $0.1901 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:43:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genesis Healthcare (GENN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genesis Healthcare.

Q

When is Genesis Healthcare (OTCPK:GENN) reporting earnings?

A

Genesis Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genesis Healthcare (GENN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genesis Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Genesis Healthcare (GENN) operate in?

A

Genesis Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.