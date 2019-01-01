ñol

Geely Automobile Hldgs
(OTCPK:GELYF)
1.9291
0.0191[1.00%]
At close: Jun 2
1.5868
-0.3423[-17.74%]
After Hours: 8:41AM EDT
Day High/Low1.91 - 1.99
52 Week High/Low1.25 - 3.7
Open / Close1.95 / 1.93
Float / Outstanding- / 10B
Vol / Avg.27.3K / 96.5K
Mkt Cap19.3B
P/E26.51
50d Avg. Price1.58
Div / Yield0.03/1.41%
Payout Ratio34.19
EPS-
Total Float-

Geely Automobile Hldgs (OTC:GELYF), Dividends

Geely Automobile Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Geely Automobile Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Geely Automobile Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Geely Automobile Hldgs (GELYF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Geely Automobile Hldgs.

Q
What date did I need to own Geely Automobile Hldgs (GELYF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Geely Automobile Hldgs.

Q
How much per share is the next Geely Automobile Hldgs (GELYF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Geely Automobile Hldgs.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Geely Automobile Hldgs (OTCPK:GELYF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Geely Automobile Hldgs.

