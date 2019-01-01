QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Genel Energy PLC produces oil and gas primarily in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company has two reportable business segments: Producing assets and Preproducing assets. The Producing assets segment includes oil- and gas-producing fields in Kurdistan. The Preproducing assets segment includes discovered resources (oil and gas fields where resources are not yet being extracted) in the Kurdistan region as well as exploration activities in Morocco and Somaliland. All of the company's revenue comes from the producing assets segment. The majority of Genel's oil and gas is sold within Kurdistan.

Genel Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genel Energy (GEGYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genel Energy (OTCPK: GEGYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Genel Energy's (GEGYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genel Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Genel Energy (GEGYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genel Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Genel Energy (GEGYY)?

A

The stock price for Genel Energy (OTCPK: GEGYY) is $1.88 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 16:05:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genel Energy (GEGYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genel Energy.

Q

When is Genel Energy (OTCPK:GEGYY) reporting earnings?

A

Genel Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genel Energy (GEGYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genel Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Genel Energy (GEGYY) operate in?

A

Genel Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.