ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Gecina Nom
(OTCPK:GECFF)
120.75
00
At close: May 5
154.7596
34.0096[28.17%]
After Hours: 7:23AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low114.55 - 163
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 73.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap8.9B
P/E9.75
50d Avg. Price119.34
Div / Yield6.03/4.99%
Payout Ratio46.09
EPS-
Total Float-

Gecina Nom (OTC:GECFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Gecina Nom reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Gecina Nom using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Gecina Nom Questions & Answers

Q
When is Gecina Nom (OTCPK:GECFF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Gecina Nom

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gecina Nom (OTCPK:GECFF)?
A

There are no earnings for Gecina Nom

Q
What were Gecina Nom’s (OTCPK:GECFF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Gecina Nom

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.