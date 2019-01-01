ñol

Grid Dynamics Holdings
(NASDAQ:GDYN)
19.51
0.99[5.35%]
At close: Jun 2
19.51
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low18.61 - 21.1
52 Week High/Low9.09 - 42.81
Open / Close19.08 / 19.51
Float / Outstanding48.2M / 67.1M
Vol / Avg.1M / 1M
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price15.09
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.04
Total Float48.2M

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN), Dividends

Grid Dynamics Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Grid Dynamics Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Grid Dynamics Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grid Dynamics Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grid Dynamics Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grid Dynamics Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grid Dynamics Holdings.

