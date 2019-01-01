Gold Reserve (OTC:GDRZF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 19
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Gold Reserve using advanced sorting and filters.
Gold Reserve Questions & Answers
When is Gold Reserve (OTCQX:GDRZF) reporting earnings?
Gold Reserve (GDRZF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gold Reserve (OTCQX:GDRZF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Gold Reserve’s (OTCQX:GDRZF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $88.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.