Range
0.92 - 1.2
Vol / Avg.
114.5K/20.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.9 - 1.79
Mkt Cap
104.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.92
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
99.5M
Outstanding
Gold Reserve Inc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gold Reserve Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gold Reserve (GDRZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gold Reserve (OTCQX: GDRZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gold Reserve's (GDRZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gold Reserve.

Q

What is the target price for Gold Reserve (GDRZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gold Reserve

Q

Current Stock Price for Gold Reserve (GDRZF)?

A

The stock price for Gold Reserve (OTCQX: GDRZF) is $1.0499 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:32:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gold Reserve (GDRZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gold Reserve.

Q

When is Gold Reserve (OTCQX:GDRZF) reporting earnings?

A

Gold Reserve’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Gold Reserve (GDRZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gold Reserve.

Q

What sector and industry does Gold Reserve (GDRZF) operate in?

A

Gold Reserve is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.