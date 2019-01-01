QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Nexters Inc is an international game development company that strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players. Some of its games are Hero Wars, Throne Rush, Chibi Island, and Island Experiment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nexters Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Nexters (GDEVW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nexters (NASDAQ: GDEVW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nexters's (GDEVW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nexters.

Q

What is the target price for Nexters (GDEVW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nexters

Q

Current Stock Price for Nexters (GDEVW)?

A

The stock price for Nexters (NASDAQ: GDEVW) is $0.8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:20:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nexters (GDEVW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexters.

Q

When is Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEVW) reporting earnings?

A

Nexters does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nexters (GDEVW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nexters.

Q

What sector and industry does Nexters (GDEVW) operate in?

A

Nexters is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.