GABELLI CONVERTIBLE
(NYSE:GCV)
6.09
0.14[2.35%]
At close: Jun 2
6.14
0.0500[0.82%]
After Hours: 7:32AM EDT
Day High/Low5.93 - 6.15
52 Week High/Low5.62 - 7.21
Open / Close5.95 / 6.06
Float / Outstanding16.8M / 18.9M
Vol / Avg.12.5K / 28K
Mkt Cap115.2M
P/E49.58
50d Avg. Price6.05
Div / Yield0.48/8.07%
Payout Ratio441.67
EPS-
Total Float16.8M

GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE:GCV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

GABELLI CONVERTIBLE reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of GABELLI CONVERTIBLE using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

GABELLI CONVERTIBLE Questions & Answers

Q
When is GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE:GCV) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for GABELLI CONVERTIBLE

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE:GCV)?
A

There are no earnings for GABELLI CONVERTIBLE

Q
What were GABELLI CONVERTIBLE’s (NYSE:GCV) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for GABELLI CONVERTIBLE

