QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Gannett Co
(NYSE:GCI)
3.98
0.07[1.79%]
At close: Jun 2
3.98
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low3.88 - 4.02
52 Week High/Low3.54 - 7.05
Open / Close3.93 / 3.98
Float / Outstanding120M / 146.6M
Vol / Avg.934K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap583.4M
P/E97.75
50d Avg. Price4.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float120M

Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI), Dividends

Gannett Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gannett Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 17
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Gannett Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Gannett Co (GCI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gannett Co. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on December 27, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own Gannett Co (GCI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gannett Co (GCI). The last dividend payout was on December 27, 2021 and was $1.00

Q
How much per share is the next Gannett Co (GCI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gannett Co (GCI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on December 27, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI)?
A

Gannett Co has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Gannett Co (GCI) was $1.00 and was paid out next on December 27, 2021.

