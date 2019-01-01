ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Grupo Nutresa
(OTCPK:GCHOY)
10.20
00
At close: May 31
7.30
-2.9000[-28.43%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.29 - 13.53
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 457.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 6.4K
Mkt Cap4.7B
P/E24.04
50d Avg. Price11.48
Div / Yield0.19/1.91%
Payout Ratio38.44
EPS645.45
Total Float-

Grupo Nutresa (OTC:GCHOY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Grupo Nutresa reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.6T

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Grupo Nutresa using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Grupo Nutresa Questions & Answers

Q
When is Grupo Nutresa (OTCPK:GCHOY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Grupo Nutresa

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Grupo Nutresa (OTCPK:GCHOY)?
A

There are no earnings for Grupo Nutresa

Q
What were Grupo Nutresa’s (OTCPK:GCHOY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Grupo Nutresa

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.