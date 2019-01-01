Grupo Nutresa SA is a processed food company that operates through eight business units: Cold Cuts; Biscuits; Chocolates; Tresmontes Lucchetti; Coffee; Retail Food; Ice Cream; and Pasta. Most of the company's revenue comes from food products. Beverage, candy, and snack products account for the remaining revenue. Most of the company's production and sales take place in Colombia. Grupo Nutresa also has production plants and distribution networks in more than a dozen other countries, primarily in the Americas.