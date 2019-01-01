QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.18/1.80%
52 Wk
3.29 - 10.1
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
47.23
Open
-
P/E
27.49
EPS
366.34
Shares
459.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Grupo Nutresa SA is a processed food company that operates through eight business units: Cold Cuts; Biscuits; Chocolates; Tresmontes Lucchetti; Coffee; Retail Food; Ice Cream; and Pasta. Most of the company's revenue comes from food products. Beverage, candy, and snack products account for the remaining revenue. Most of the company's production and sales take place in Colombia. Grupo Nutresa also has production plants and distribution networks in more than a dozen other countries, primarily in the Americas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Grupo Nutresa Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Nutresa (GCHOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Nutresa (OTCPK: GCHOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Nutresa's (GCHOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Nutresa.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Nutresa (GCHOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo Nutresa

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Nutresa (GCHOY)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Nutresa (OTCPK: GCHOY) is $10.1 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 16:58:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Nutresa (GCHOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Grupo Nutresa (OTCPK:GCHOY) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Nutresa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo Nutresa (GCHOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Nutresa.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Nutresa (GCHOY) operate in?

A

Grupo Nutresa is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.