Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
GBX International Group Inc is a marketing and customer acquisition company. It provides local merchants, entrepreneurs, and charities with a unique marketing and advertising system that includes online tools, marketing materials and expertise that can help merchants and charities increase their customer bases, develop more repeat customers and expand their buying and giving communities. The company also offers local merchants discounted credit and debit card processing services provided by third party processors and earns income on ongoing transactions occurring at those locations.

GBX International Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GBX International Group (GBXI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GBX International Group (OTCPK: GBXI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GBX International Group's (GBXI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GBX International Group.

Q

What is the target price for GBX International Group (GBXI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GBX International Group

Q

Current Stock Price for GBX International Group (GBXI)?

A

The stock price for GBX International Group (OTCPK: GBXI) is $0.2095 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:49:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GBX International Group (GBXI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GBX International Group.

Q

When is GBX International Group (OTCPK:GBXI) reporting earnings?

A

GBX International Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GBX International Group (GBXI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GBX International Group.

Q

What sector and industry does GBX International Group (GBXI) operate in?

A

GBX International Group is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.