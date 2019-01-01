GreenBox POS is a technology company that develops, markets, and sells innovative blockchain-based payment solutions, which offers significant improvements for the payment solutions marketplace. It has three main products. QuickCard Payment System is a comprehensive physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash and e-wallet management. POS Solutions is an end-to-end Point of Sale solution, comprising both software and hardware. Loopz Software Solution is a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It generates revenue from payment processing services, licensing fees, and equipment sales.