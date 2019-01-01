QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: IT Services
GreenBox POS is a technology company that develops, markets, and sells innovative blockchain-based payment solutions, which offers significant improvements for the payment solutions marketplace. It has three main products. QuickCard Payment System is a comprehensive physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash and e-wallet management. POS Solutions is an end-to-end Point of Sale solution, comprising both software and hardware. Loopz Software Solution is a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It generates revenue from payment processing services, licensing fees, and equipment sales.

GreenBox POS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GreenBox POS (GBOX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GreenBox POS's (GBOX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GreenBox POS (GBOX) stock?

A

The latest price target for GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) was reported by EF Hutton on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting GBOX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 249.65% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GreenBox POS (GBOX)?

A

The stock price for GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is $2.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GreenBox POS (GBOX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GreenBox POS.

Q

When is GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) reporting earnings?

A

GreenBox POS’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is GreenBox POS (GBOX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GreenBox POS.

Q

What sector and industry does GreenBox POS (GBOX) operate in?

A

GreenBox POS is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.