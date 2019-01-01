QQQ
Range
31.68 - 32.27
Vol / Avg.
176.3K/53.5K
Div / Yield
1.4/4.28%
52 Wk
24.75 - 36.83
Mkt Cap
18.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
32.19
P/E
-
EPS
14.86
Shares
576.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a Mexican financial services company. The company offers a wide variety of products and services including banking services, brokerage, wholesale banking, leasing, factoring, insurance, pensions, and retirement savings. It operates locally in Mexico.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCQX: GBOOY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Grupo Financiero Banorte's (GBOOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo Financiero Banorte

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCQX: GBOOY) is $31.68 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2013.

Q

When is Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCQX:GBOOY) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Financiero Banorte does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY) operate in?

A

Grupo Financiero Banorte is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.