Generations Bancorp NY
(NASDAQ:GBNY)
11.61
-0.11[-0.94%]
At close: Jun 2
11.70
0.0900[0.78%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.67 - 11.75
52 Week High/Low9.91 - 13.5
Open / Close11.67 / 11.75
Float / Outstanding2.3M / 2.5M
Vol / Avg.1.3K / 4.7K
Mkt Cap28.5M
P/E18.9
50d Avg. Price11.62
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.17
Total Float2.3M

Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Generations Bancorp NY reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Generations Bancorp NY using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Generations Bancorp NY Questions & Answers

Q
When is Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Generations Bancorp NY

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY)?
A

There are no earnings for Generations Bancorp NY

Q
What were Generations Bancorp NY’s (NASDAQ:GBNY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Generations Bancorp NY

