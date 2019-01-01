QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.09 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
22.2K/35.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
6.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
69.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Green Battery Minerals Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of green commodities required by the burgeoning Lithium-Ion battery market.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Green Battery Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Green Battery Minerals (GBMIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Battery Minerals (OTCQB: GBMIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Green Battery Minerals's (GBMIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green Battery Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Green Battery Minerals (GBMIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Green Battery Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Battery Minerals (GBMIF)?

A

The stock price for Green Battery Minerals (OTCQB: GBMIF) is $0.0913 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:49:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green Battery Minerals (GBMIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Battery Minerals.

Q

When is Green Battery Minerals (OTCQB:GBMIF) reporting earnings?

A

Green Battery Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Green Battery Minerals (GBMIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Battery Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Battery Minerals (GBMIF) operate in?

A

Green Battery Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.