GBank Financial Holdings
(OTCQX:GBFH)
11.37
0.3295[2.98%]
At close: Jun 2
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.01 - 11.37
52 Week High/Low9.25 - 12
Open / Close11.37 / 11.37
Float / Outstanding- / 12.3M
Vol / Avg.2.2K / 4.1K
Mkt Cap139.3M
P/E10.31
50d Avg. Price11.23
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.26
Total Float-

GBank Financial Holdings (OTC:GBFH), Dividends

GBank Financial Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GBank Financial Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

GBank Financial Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GBank Financial Holdings (GBFH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GBank Financial Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own GBank Financial Holdings (GBFH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GBank Financial Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next GBank Financial Holdings (GBFH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GBank Financial Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for GBank Financial Holdings (OTCQX:GBFH)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GBank Financial Holdings.

