ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Golub Capital BDC
(NASDAQ:GBDC)
13.91
-0.28[-1.97%]
At close: Jun 2
14.09
0.1800[1.29%]
After Hours: 9:25AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low13.72 - 13.94
52 Week High/Low13.55 - 16.23
Open / Close13.9 / 13.91
Float / Outstanding143.8M / 170.9M
Vol / Avg.975.7K / 1M
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E8.45
50d Avg. Price14.89
Div / Yield1.2/8.46%
Payout Ratio70.24
EPS0.39
Total Float143.8M

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), Dividends

Golub Capital BDC issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Golub Capital BDC generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.94%

Annual Dividend

$1.2

Last Dividend

Jun 3
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Golub Capital BDC Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golub Capital BDC. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Golub Capital BDC ($GBDC) will be on June 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.30

Q
What is the dividend yield for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)?
A

Golub Capital BDC has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) was $0.30 and was paid out next on June 29, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.