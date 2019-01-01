Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), Dividends

Golub Capital BDC issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Golub Capital BDC generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Golub Capital BDC. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on June 29, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Golub Capital BDC ($GBDC) will be on June 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) shares by June 3, 2022
The next dividend for Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.30
Golub Capital BDC has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) was $0.30 and was paid out next on June 29, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.